Mary Beth Harris (Nix), 91, of Nashville, died Saturday April 11, 2020 at her residence.
She was born July 1, 1928 in Berrien County to the late Elbert Nix and the late Maxie Harper Nix. She was a retired educator of 35 years, having taught her early years at New Lois School, Albany for many years and overseas. She was a member of the Nashville First Baptist Church where she was active in the clothes closet, flower ministry, Sunday School teacher and the WMU. She was also a member of the New Lois Sewing Club and the Retired Teachers Association. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, friend and mentor to many. She was preceded in death by a grandson: Bert James Harris, Jr; sister: Quida Carter; 2 brothers: Hank Nix and Russell Nix; brother-in-law: Don Haskins; 3 sisters-in-law: Bonnie Nix, Ann Nix and Bonnie Nix.
She is survived by her husband: Paul Randall Harris, Jr of Nashville; 2 sons: Bert James (Lori) Harris of Nashville and Paul Randall (Linda) Harris, III of Valdosta; 2 sisters: Juanell Haskins of Nashville and Sue (Donald) Powell of Nashville; brother: Bobby Nix of Nashville; 3 grandchildren: Matt (Heather) Harris of Phenix City, AL, Lindsey (Kevin) Bupp of Roy, UT and Jessica Harris of Valdosta; 5 great grandchildren: Trent, Trevor, Bert, Sina and Dakota.
A private graveside funeral service will be held Tuesday April 14, 2020 in the Westview Cemetery with the Rev. Keith Stewart officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials are requested to the Nashville First Baptist Church.
Lovein Funeral Home, Nashville.
Lovein Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Nashville, GA 31639
(229) 686-2007
https://www.loveinfuneralhome.com/
