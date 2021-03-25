Mrs. Mary Jane Bogacz-McGinley, age 69, was born on June 8, 1951 in Pittsburg, PA to the late Richard and Mary Ann Bogacz. She was the third daughter of four siblings, sister to Burnadette Gazboda, Gloria Hanna and the late Dicky Bogacz. Her treasured grandchildren Isabella, Madilyn, Davis, Woody, Stella, and Lincoln have been showered with tender affection in abundance by "Grandma Mimi".
Her funeral mass will be held Monday Mar 29, 2021 10:00AM at St. Teresa's Catholic Church with interment to follow at Crown Hill Cemetery. Rev. Ray Levreault will be officiating. A wake service will be held 6:00PM Sunday at Kimbrell-Stern with visitation to follow.
She met her soulmate Thomas H. McGinley Jr. at Westview Teen Dance Land at the age of 15. They dated and married on week after Tom's graduation from Penn State on September 18, 1971. They soon began a family starting with eldest daughter Kristin Lynn (Avera) born in Pittsburg, PA. Then 2 years later, Marilyn "Mimi" Sue McGinley (Burks) arrived in Atlanta, GA. Finally 3 years later Rachel Elizabeth (Sigmon) was born in Slidell, Louisiana. The family of 5 moved to Gadsden, Alabama before settling in Albany, GA in 1979. There they found a wonderful family devoted and compassionate friends when joining St. Teresa's Catholic Church and School.
Gifted with the ability to make things beautiful, Mary Jane was known for adding Flair and color to rooms and homes. She also was great with gardening and flower arranging, eventually earning her Master Gardener designation. She was creative, crafty and always on trend with fashion and home décor. She has a great eye for seeing potential in everything from a lonely flower bed to a hand sewn Easter dress design for every daughter's aesthetic taste. Getting a crocheted blanket or custom made window treatments, table linens, home décor items and Binky Bags were a true treasure to many friends and family.
Mary Jane was a faithful servant for Our Saving Lord Jesus Christ with special devotion to The Blessed Virgin Mary as a true prayer warrior. Loyal and constant as a dedicated wife and mother, she stayed home with all of her children. She somehow managed to be a homemaker, work as a secretary at Lutheran Church of Our Savior, and make a home cooked meal every night.
As her children grew older, she entered Darton College's Nursing program and later graduated from Albany Tech and spent several years as a surgical tech at Podiatry Associates. Later on she worked with Turner's Fine Furniture and at Haverty's as a trusted advisor, home consultant and home decorator.
Mary Jane was a faithful volunteer and charitable giver. Over the past thirty years she served with her time and talent as St. Teresa's CCD Coordinator, Eucharistic Minister, Greeter and choir singer. She was committed to a number of charitable organizations including Birthright, St. Teresa's School, St. Joseph's Indian School, St. Clair's, Neighbors in Need, Meals on Wheels and various additional causes.
She loved to travel with her friends and family including trips to Hawaii, the beautiful Gulf beaches of Florida, cruise ship adventures, and even white water rafting. She was a voracious reader and was involved with book clubs over the years with friends.
