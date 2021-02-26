Mary Jane Langford Salter born February 3rd, 1948 in Ridgeland, SC and passed away February 26th, 2021 at Phoebe North in Albany, GA.
Graveside services will be held Monday, March 1st at Eastview Cemetery, Shellman at 2:00 pm. Rev. Brad Savage will be officiating.
She was preceded in death by her parents Bryson H Langford, Sr., Gladys Prescott Culbreth, and her husband, John Leslie Salter.
Survived by her daughters, Kate (Adrian) Saxon of Cumming, GA, Rebecca (Russ) Toole of Asheville, NC, & Leslie (Tom) Middlebrooks of Shellman. Two brothers: Bryson H. (Susan) Langford, Jr. and Paul (Georgie) Langford, both of Shellman. Five grandchildren: Josh McDowell, Olivia Lumpkin, John Russell Toole, Isabel Saxon, and Peyton Saxon.
She was an alumna of Andrew College and the University of Georgia, worked for Senator Sam Nunn for 15 years, served locally as a DFACS case worker, and for the past 5 years gave her service as the Special Assistant to the President for Development at Andrew College. Her contributions to her community are countless.
Mary Jane lived an amazing life, a life marked by service, servant leadership, and a secure relationship with God. As the first female Deacon of First Baptist Shellman and a long time Sunday school teacher, she was a soldier in her ministry of God's word. Her morning texts of inspiration reached many people and they will be greatly missed.
Donations may be made to Andrew College, 501 College Street, Cuthbert, GA 39840 or the Shellman Community Brotherhood c/o Jimmy Curry, P.O. Box 119, Shellman, GA 39886.
LUNSFORD FUNERAL HOME
CUTHBERT, GA 229/732-2148
