Ms. Mary Lee Johnson Facen, 69 of Albany, entered into eternal rest on Monday, September 16, 2019 at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital.
Homegoing Services will be conducted, Saturday, September 21, 2019, at 11:00AM at Oakie Hill Missionary Baptist Church, 4713 Gillionville Road. Pastor Willie G. King will officiate. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be held on today, Friday, September 20, 2019, from 9:00AM until 8:30PM at the funeral home. The family will receive friends at the home of Ms. Facen's brother, William T. Johson, 2222 South Washington Street.
M. L. King Funeral Directors is in charge of arrangements.
Albany, Georgia 317013615
(229) 435-4813
