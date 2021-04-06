Mrs. Mary J. Hamlett, 91 of Albany, went to home to be her Lord Jesus Christ, on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. A graveside funeral service will be held on Friday, April 9, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at Crown Hill Cemetery. Pastors Keith Smith and Mark Bullock will officiate.
Mrs. Hamlet was in Brookhaven, GA on July 10, 1929 to the late Robert G. and Eugenia Hasty Eidson. She married the love her life, Henry L. Hamlett on September 24th, 1949. Mrs. Hamlett was a homemaker all her adult life and was a talented seamstress for her family. She and Mr. Hamlet were faithful members of Pine Bluff Baptist Church. Mrs. Hamlett loved her family, her church and her Lord.
Mrs. Joyce Hamlett is survived by her loving husband of 71 years, Henry L. Hamlett; her daughter, Shirley Grizzard Hamlett of Albany; her son and daughter-in-law, Don & Debbie Hamlett of Pensacola, FL; her grandchildren, Thomas, Michael, Jason, Jessica, and Matthew;11 great-grandchildren and her sister, Martha Jones of Sylvester. Along with her parents, she is predeceased by her grandson, Jeffery Grizzard.
The family will receive friends following the service.
Hall and Hall Funeral Home has been given the honor to serve the Hamlett family.
