Mary "June" Renfroe, 86, died Monday, August 12, 2019 at Willson Hospice House. Graveside services will be held Friday, August 16, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Floral Memory Gardens. The Rev. Duane Logsdon will officiate. Visitation will be held Thursday, August 15, 2019, at Kimbrell-Stern from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM.
June was born on June 12, 1933 in Deerfield Beach, FL. She worked for Gayfers and Dillards in sales. In her younger days, June enjoyed playing volleyball. She loved her family and always enjoyed spending time with them.
She was preceded in death by her husband, George Jackson (Jack) Renfroe, her parents, Thomas and Lillian Blackwelder, a brother, Tommy Blackwelder and a sister, Betty Rose Napier.
Survivors include her children, Linda Liskey and her husband, Jim of Baton Rouge, LA, George J. "Buster" Renfroe, Jr. and his wife, Margaret of Douglasville, GA, Cheryl Bridges and her husband, Sonny of Albany and Rodney Renfroe and his wife, Amber of Leesburg, GA, and Tammy Hayes and her husband, Bobby of Albany, her grandchildren, Blake, Brooke, Niki, Sarah, Addison and Bryan and great grandchildren, Victor, Brayden and Oliver.
A special thanks to all the staff at the Oaks as well as at the Willson Hospice House.
Memorials may be made to Willson Hospice House, 320 Foundation Lane, Albany, GA 31707 or to Byne Memorial Baptist Church, 2832 Ledo Road, Albany, GA 31707.
Kimbrell-Stern
Kimbrell-Stern Funeral Directors
Albany, GA 31707
(229) 883-4152
