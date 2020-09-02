Mary "Kay" Herndon, 77, passed away on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at Orchard View Nursing Home in Columbus, GA. A memorial service will be held at Fort Mitchell National Cemetery on Friday, December 4, 2020 beginning at 11:30 AM according to Vance Brooks Funeral Home in Columbus, GA.
Kay was born on September 10, 1942 in Columbus, GA to the late James F. Park and Kathleen Davis Park. She attended Edgewood United Methodist Church. Kay was a loving and caring wife, mother, sister, aunt, grandmother and friend. After teaching school in the Albany Georgia School System, Kay began working with her husband Tommy at his State Farm Insurance office. She enjoyed working with the people of Albany and being part of the community. Eventually. Kay and Tommy retired to their Mountain retreat in Hiawassee, GA where she was able to enjoy her greatest delights; her family and traveling the country with Tommy in their RV. Kay will be greatly missed by all whose lives she touched.
Other than her parents, Kay is preceded in death by her husband, Richard Thomas "Tommy" Herndon, Sr. and her sister, Doris Park Oliver.
Survivors include her daughters, Tracy Gordon (David) of Alpharetta, GA and Tara Stanford (Danny) of Ellerslie, GA; son, Richard Thomas Herndon, Jr. (Menchie) of Macclenny, FL, brother, James F Park of Evans, GA; and eight grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, please make a charitable donation to The Alzheimer's Association www.alz.org
Those so desiring to extend condolences may visit www.vancebrooksfuneralhome.net.
