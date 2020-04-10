Myra Spivey King, 84, of Albany, GA died Tuesday, April 7, 2020 at South GA Medical Center in Valdosta, GA. The family will have a private graveside funeral service in Crown Hill Cemetery, Albany, GA.
Born in Americus, GA, Mrs. King had resided in Albany, GA all of her adult life. She owned and operated the Play House Nursery on Tenth Ave. in Albany, GA from 1974 until 2000. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ernest and Gladys Strickland Spivey and her husband, Leon Thomas King. She was of the Baptist faith.
Survivors include two sons, Leon Thomas (Tommy) King, Jr., Albany, GA, Terry Lee King (Terry), Leesburg, GA, a daughter, Debbie King Revell, Jacksonville, FL, a sister, Sylvia Watson, Newton, GA, grandchildren, Denean Henderson, Dannielle Revell, Kristin Cromer, Ethan King, Holly Espy and nine great-grandchildren.
To sign our online registry, or to send condolences to the family, you may visit Mathews' website at www.mathewsfuneralhome.com.
Mathews Funeral Home
Albany, GA
229-435-5657
