Mary Gandy Kirbo, 97, of Camilla died Saturday, March 28, 2020 at Archbold Memorial Hospital in Thomasville.
Private family graveside services were held.
Memorial services will be held at a later date.
A native of Pelham, Georgia, Mrs. Kirbo was born October 14, 1922, the only daughter of the late James Spencer and Evie Rawls Gandy. She attended GA State College for Women and was a graduate of Georgia-Alabama Business College in Macon. She was a retired Civil Service employee of the United State Department of Agriculture. Mrs. Kirbo was a faithful member of Camilla First Baptist Church, where she had been a teacher of the Harmony Class and served as a church pianist for several years. She was a past president of the Camilla Garden Club. She was an artist and enjoyed sharing her paintings. Other than her parents, she was also preceded in death by her brothers, Dalton Gandy, Paul Gandy, Leon Gandy, Roy Gandy, Marcus Gandy, and Joe Gandy.
Survivors include her husband of 78 years, William Warren "W. W." Kirbo of Camilla; three daughters, Julie Kirbo Blanchard and husband, Dr. Alan, of Anderson, S.C., Carole Kirbo Scales and husband, Carlyle, of Eatonton, GA, and Kathy Kirbo Hickman and husband, Cameron, of Pinetta, FL; grandchildren, Warren Blanchard (Lea), Wesley Blanchard (Carrie), Mary Ann Hickman, Katy White (Matthew), Carlyle Scales, Jr. (Tami), Scott Scales (Erin); great grandchildren, Drew Blanchard, Claire Blanchard, Jane Ann Blanchard, Ruthie Blanchard, Kittrell Blanchard, Greta Blanchard, Peyton White, Evie White, Natalie Scales, Patrick Scales, Benjamin Scales; sister-in-law, Nona McCranie of Albany, GA.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to your favorite charity, First Baptist Church of Camilla, PO Box 414, Camilla, GA 31730, or to the GA Baptist Children's Home, 9420 Blachshear Hwy, Baxley, GA 31513.
Parker-Bramlett Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Camilla, GA
229-336-5111
