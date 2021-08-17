Mary L. Perkins

Mrs. Mary L. Perkins, 81, of Albany, peacefully passed away on Wednesday, August 18, 2021, surrounded by her loving family at her home. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service, from 1:00 P.M. until 2:00 P.M. on Saturday, August 21, 2021, at Hall and Hall Funeral Home. Funeral services will begin at 2:00 P.M. in the chapel of the funeral home and following the service, she will be laid to rest in Crown Hill Cemetery. Rev. Aaron McCulley will officiate. Her grandsons will serve as pallbearers and her great grandsons will serve as honorary pallbearers. Born September 14, 1939, in Worth County, she was the daughter of the late Emmett Crawford Page and Minnie Lee Page. She spent many years working as a waitress at Shoney's where she was loved and known by many. Mrs. Perkins enjoyed crocheting and baking and was especially known for her divinity, hummingbird cake, and peanut butter balls. She loved listening to gospel and old country music and on Sunday's made sure to listen to church services from Pine Bluff Baptist and Philema Road Baptist where she attended when she was able. A beloved mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, she will be greatly missed by all. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William Henry Perkins. Survivors include her five children, Belinda Hatcher (James) of Albany, Deborah Phillips (Allen) of Albany, Myron Perkins of Albany, Allen Perkins (Stacey) of Leesburg, and Wonnie Schubert (Paul) of Worth County; nine grandchildren, Kim Hubbard, Billy Norman, Mickey Norman, Frankie Phillips, Lynn McNair, Cory Perkins, Cody Perkins, Alex Williams, and Branden Schubert; 14 great-grandchildren and 7 great-great grandchildren.

To plant a tree in memory of Mary Perkins as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

