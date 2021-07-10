Mary Lavalette Cowart Jenkins was born in Arlington, GA in 1936, and joined her Lord July 7, 2021.
She lived there until 1954, engaging in church and school activities. Mary "Jo" graduated from Arlington High School in 1954. She then attended Agnes Scott College. She was active in the swimming club, glee club, and other activities, graduating in 1958.
Mary Jo then became an airline hostess with TWA airlines and was based in Newark, NJ where she met her husband Robert (Bob) Dunbar Jenkins of Canandaigua, NY. They married in 1959, and moved to Miamisburg, OH. Mary Jo taught school there, joined the St. James Methodist Church and actively participated in many civic and church related activities. She loved teaching and her students, with several maintaining contact through the ensuing years.
In 1997, Mary Jo and Bob retired and built a home overlooking Norris Lake in TN. They were active in the Lafollette United Methodist Church and The Friends of Norris Lake. She and Bob co-edited monthly newsletters for their Trout Unlimited chapter. They enjoyed the family and friends' gatherings at the lake until 2016, when they moved to Tallahassee, FL.
Mary Jo and Bob had four children: Jeff, Steve, Jenny and Mike. Jeff's two children, Shawn and Shanna were raised in Richmond, IN where he and his wife, Crystal, currently live; Steve Jenkins, wife Marie and children: Rose, Justin and Ryan of Dayton, OH; Jenny Jenkins of Miamisburg, OH; Mike Jenkins and children Julia and Adah of Tallahassee, FL.
Mary Jo loved connecting with family and friends. Her favorite activities were birding, swimming, reading, traveling and life. She was loved for her insightful caring, and upbeat perspectives-she was just fun to be with. Her faith in our Lord Jesus guided her in all she did.
Funeral services will be held at Arlington United Methodist Church, in Arlington, Georgia on July 23, 2021. Lunch will be served in the fellowship hall at 12:00 PM, followed by fellowship and a celebration of life at 2:00PM.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Arlington Oakgrove Cemetery in care of Chuck Cowart, 16 Pioneer Rd., Arlington, Georgia 39813.
