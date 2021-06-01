Mary Lou Odom Curles, 84, passed away Saturday May 29th in Colquitt, Georgia. Mary Lou, better known as Lou, was born February 6, 1937 in Baker County, Georgia at the Rhodes Family farm house. Lou graduated from Baker County High School in 1955. After graduation, Lou moved to Atlanta where she attended Georgia State College. Her first job was with the Georgia Chamber of Commerce, where she worked for 20 years and ultimately attained a position as a key executive before her retirement. She later took a position with CNN as the Vice President of International Protocol Affairs. In this role, Lou was responsible for managing the visits of international leaders to the CNN Center in Atlanta, for overseeing the annual CNN World Report Conference, as well as CNN's International Professional Program, a program she designed and pioneered in 1988. During her 15-year tenure with CNN, Lou initiated and facilitated a hospitality program for visiting dignitaries, including such guests as President George H.W. Bush, President Bill Clinton, Secretary of State Madeline Albright, former Russian President Mikhail Gorbachev, the late King Hussein of Jordan and many others. Lou planned and managed the growth and development of the CNN World Report Conference and made it into the largest most unique event of its kind. Lou also directed more than 60 sessions of CNN's International Professional Program, which allowed over 500 journalists from around the world to train in their areas of expertise at CNN for a month. Lou was so proud of her work with both the Georgia Chamber of Commerce and CNN and would love to tell stories about the great people she met and how she felt her coworkers were part of her family.
On a personal level, Lou was a one of a kind individual and anyone who ever met her would agree.She had a gift for making you feel good and important when she spoke to you, regardless of if she knew you or not. When she entered a room, she captured the attention of everyone. She was ALWAYS the life of the party wherever she went and was probably the first person on the invitee list. She was fun and witty and had a personality that was so full of life that it rubbed off on you if you were in her presence. She was a world traveler and visited so many countries in her life that it is hard to count. She would tell stories about her travels with so much detail and enthusiasm that you would think you were there with her. The one country that she loved the most was Italy and she visited it 11 times in her life. She visited every continent except Antarctica, and her favorite was definitely Europe, where she visited nearly every country at least once. Lou was also a very giving person and would bring back gifts from her travels and hand them out to her loved ones and friends as she took great joy in making others happy. She loved a good Scotch and when she came to your house, you knew to have Johnny Walker Red in your cabinet. She would pour herself a drink and then the stories would begin. Whether it was a story about a Tibetan Monk, a camel ride in Morocco or a snorkeling trip to the Great Barrier Reef, anyone within earshot would stop and listen and marvel at her experiences. Lou left a legacy of the value of the joy of life and she got every ounce of joy out of the years she had on this Earth. The world is a better place because of Lou as she had a positive influence on untold thousands of people in her life. She definitely made a difference and will be remembered fondly by all those who were blessed to have crossed paths with her.
Lou was preceded in death by her parents Purd and Annie Mae Odom, her sister Ann Odom Bush and husband George L. Bush, Sr., all from Newton, GA. She was also preceded in death by her former husband Pat Curles of Camilla, GA. Lou is survived by her niece Julie CurlesLedman and husband Randy Ledman of Panama City Beach, FL, great nieces Payton Mae Ledman of Gainesville, FL, CarsynLouAnn Horton and husband Josh Horton of Del Rio, TX, and a great nephew, Cade Odom Ledman of Oxford, MS. Lou is also survived by Pat Curles's family, special cousins Bob Rhodes of Thomasville, GA and Cindy Summerlin of Newton, GA along with many friends and family. There will be a celebration of life for Lou on July 10th at 3:00 pm at Rocky Bend Flint River Retreat in Newton, GA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Miller Nursing Home, 206 Grace St. Colquitt, GA 39837. Parker-Bramlett Funeral Home in Camilla, GA is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.