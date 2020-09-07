Mary "Louise" Hobby Cox, 92, passed away on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 in Raleigh, North Carolina. Graveside services will be conducted Friday, September 11, 2020 at 10:30 AM at Harmony Baptist Church Cemetery in Turner County, GA. Rev. Charlie Brown and Rev. Jerry Cooper will officiate.
Mrs. Cox was born in Turner County, GA to the late Morris Andrew and Lillie McGlamery Hobby. She was one of twelve siblings and enjoyed growing up in a large, loving family. Following graduation from high school, she moved to Albany to attend business school. Mrs. Cox made her home in Albany until 2014 when she moved to Raleigh to be closer to her daughter's family. While in Albany, she enjoyed a career as a bookkeeper, retiring after 34 years of service with Sears, Roebuck and Co. Mrs. Cox was a faithful, long time member of Byne Memorial Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Cox was preceded in death by her husband, James Franklin Cox, Sr. and nine siblings.
Survivors include a sister, Sara Parker of Columbus, GA and a brother, Joseph Elmer Hobby of Savannah, her daughter and son-in-law, Pamela Randall Lamberton and Jack Lamberton of Raleigh, NC and her grandchildren and their spouses, Davis Fennell and Holly Fennell of Holly Springs, NC and Heather Fennell and Elizabeth Spainhour of Raleigh, NC, 4 great-grandchildren, Mason Fennell and Morgan Fennell of Holly Springs, NC and Daniel Spainhour and Celia Spainhour of Raleigh, NC.
Memorials may be made to Byne Memorial Baptist Church, 2832 Ledo Road, Albany, GA 3707.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.