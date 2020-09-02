Sis. Mary Louise Orr, 85, surrounded by family members, passed away on Monday, August 24, 2020. Her graveside service will be held on Saturday, September 5, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. at Mt. Calvary Missionary Baptist Church in Shellman, GA. Reverend Darien Brown will officiate. Albritten's Funeral Service of Dawson, GA, is in charge of the arrangements.
Mary Louise's memory will forever cherished in the hearts of those she left behind which include: her daughters, Maxine (James) of Bainbridge, GA, Emma, Sandra (Victor), Mae Delois (Billy) of Palm Bay, FL, and Gloria Gowan; sons, Johnny Will (Mary) McArthur of Bainbridge, GA, Johnny Lee Anthony of Miami FL, Randy Anthony (Linda) of Valdosta, GA, and Lazarus Jones of Palm Bay, FL; three sisters, Melvina Johnson, Carrie (James) Burkes, and Shirley (Edward) Green; four brothers, Walter (Eddie Mae) Lewis, Curly B. (Rosie) Lewis, Carlton (Lois) Lewis, and Robert B. (Martha) Walker; sisters-in-law, Annie M. Lewis, Queen Grimes, Cynthia Lewis, and Daisy (Mose) Blackmon; two brothers-in-law, Ulysses (Minnie) Patterson and Larry (Diana); a special niece, Minnie Richardson; two close friends, Ms. Rosa McCormick and Harriett Gardner (Ms. Lou); and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
