Mrs. Lucille Hall Roberts, 89, of Gray and formerly of Albany, passed away on Wednesday, May 12, 2021, in Macon.
Funeral services will be conducted at 2:00 p.m., Monday, May 17, in the chapel of Hall and Hall Funeral Home. Following the funeral Mrs. Roberts will be laid to rest in the Rocky Creek Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery in Worth County at 4:30 p.m.
Born July 3, 1931, in Nashville, GA, Mrs. Roberts was the daughter of the late Eldon Lee Hall and Betty Hobbs Hall. She was co-owner of Modern Appliance Service and Sales and retired from the postal service. She loved cooking for her family and also loved flowers. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Putney and attended there for many years until moving to Gray.
Survivors include her beloved husband of 74 years that she married on April 26, 1947, Arlie J. Roberts, Sr., son, Arlie J. Roberts, Jr. and Virginia of Leesburg; daughter, Sandra Roberts Hammack and Marvin of Gray; sister, Marjorie Hall Miller of Leesburg; 4 grandchildren, Andrew Hammack and his wife, Elizabeth, Angela Hammack, Holley Butler and her husband, Dr. Donnie and Keri Johnson and her husband, Byron; and 15 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held one hour before the funeral service at the funeral home.
