Mary Lynda Powell (Burgess)
Mary Lynda Burgess Powell, 89, of Albany, formerly of Moultrie, died Monday, July 8, 2019 at Magnolia Manor-Americus.
Funeral service will be held 11:00AM Thursday, July 11, 2019 at Cobb Funeral Chapel with Pastor Chad Ellis officiating. Interment will be in Westview Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at Cobb Funeral Chapel.
Born January 29, 1930 in Moultrie, she was the daughter of the late Richard L. Burgess and Lula Giles Burgess. Mrs. Powell retired from the Dougherty County Board of Education as a paraprofessional and was a member of Byne Memorial Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Marcus Powell; brothers, Richard Burgess and Jack L. Burgess.
Survivors include her children, Cheryl Denby and Tony of Sasser, Adam Powell, Jason Powell and Jennifer all of Albany, Mark Powell and Penny of Montezuma; grandchildren, Courtney Denby, Mallory Russell, Cody Busby, Michelle Allen; seven great-grandchildren.
Cobb Funeral Chapel has been entrusted with arrangements.
