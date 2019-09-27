Mary Melton

Mrs. Mary Alyce Melton of Portsmouth, VA, formerly of Pelham, passed on September 18, 2019 in Portsmouth. She was born in Pelham, GA to the late Will and Mary Lee Cason. She was a retired school teacher in the Hertford County School System, Mary also teacher for the Pelham City School System before moving away. Mary was a member of Collinswood Agape Baptist Church in Portsmouth. Mary leaves to cherish her memory, one daughter, Maxine Moore, one brother, Dr. William Cason, one granddaughter, Gretchen Moore and a host of other relatives and friends. She was predeceased by her daughter, Millicent Roberts; a sister Ruby Jewel Ayers and a brother Tiney Cason. Funeral service will be held Saturday, September 28, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at Nathaniel Thomas & Son Chapel, Rev. Patricia Wilkins-Officiating. Burial will follow in Pelham Memorial Gardens.
Nathaniel Thomas & Son Home For Funerals
Pelham/229-294-4869
Nathaniel Thomas & Son Home For Funerals, Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
Pelham, Georgia 31779
(229) 294-4869
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.