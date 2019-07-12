Mary Lou Orvin, 82, of Albany, GA died July 8, 2019 at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital. Graveside funeral services were held Thursday, July 11, 2019 at Satilla Freewill Baptist Church Cemetery in Hazelhurst, GA. Ross Powell officiated.
Mrs. Orvin was born in Dodge County, GA on June 29, 1937 to the late Charlie and Florence Walls. She grew up in Hazelhurst, GA where she graduated from Jeff Davis High School and played basketball. Mrs. Orvin worked on the farm where she along with her family picked cotton and cropped tobacco.
She moved to Albany, GA in 1967 and was employed with the A & P Grocery in Mid-town, the Davis Brothers Accounting Office and was the owner and operator of Antique Shops in Albany and Sasser. She was preceded in death by her husband, Huey R. Orvin.
Survivors include her son and his wife, Ronnie and Kellianne Orvin and three grandchildren and two great grandchildren.
Those desiring may make contributions to Habitat for Humanity, 2815 Old Dawson Rd., Albany, GA 31707 or to the Liberty House, P.O. Box 2046, Albany, GA, 31702.
To sign our online registry, or to send condolences to the family, you may visit Mathews' website at www.mathewsfuneralhome.com.
Mathews Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Albany, GA 31721
(229) 435-5657
