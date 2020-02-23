Mary Yevonne Rentz, age 79, of Leesburg and formerly of Colquitt, passed away Wednesday, February 19, 2020, at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital. A celebration of life will be held for her at the First Baptist Chapel in Colquitt on Monday, February 24, at 11:00 a.m. with the Rev. Scott Stanfill officiating. Pallbearers will be her nephews, Dr. Wayne Rentz, Ronnie Rentz, John Rentz, Johnny Rentz, and Tommy Rentz, and her great-nephew, Buck Bell McDonald. Visitation will precede the service in the First Baptist Church Gymnasium at 10:00 a.m., and interment will follow in City Cemetery.
Mary was born September 1, 1940, and was the daughter of the late Henderson Rentz and the late Minnie Lee Rentz. Growing up in Colquitt, she was a graduate of Miller County High School, Brenau, and South Georgia College. She also earned a Bachelor of Science in nursing from Albany State University. She began her working career as a hospital lab technician, was an EMT paramedic and an RN in the Intensive Critical Care Unit at Phoebe. She retired as an inspector of nursing homes for the state of Georgia.
Ms. Rentz was a member of Colquitt United Methodist Church and a founding member of Beta Sigma Phi Sorority. She was an avid reader and pet lover, adored by the family dogs, Jakey, T.J., and Millee. Trips to the beach with family and lifelong friends were bright moments in her life. She was a great cook, an inherited skill from her mother, and was known for her delicious cakes, especially caramel, pound cakes, and many-layered chocolate ones.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her infant daughter, Staci Von Henry, and all her siblings, Dr. T.W. Rentz, Herschel Rentz, Leslie Rentz, W. B. Rentz, Maggie Rentz Bell, Garnett Rentz Calhoun, Jeannette Rentz Wade, Thomas Winston "Buddy" Rentz. She is survived by her two daughters, Lea Henry and husband Greg Manning, of Leesburg and Dr. Paige Bush Foster of Madison; two grandsons, Graham and Mason Foster, also of Madison, and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.?
COLQUITT FUNERAL HOME is in charge of arrangements.
Colquitt, GA 39837
(229) 758-3571
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.