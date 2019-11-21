Mary Lorine Brinson Rhodes, 90, of Albany, GA died Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at Willson Hospice House. Funeral services will be conducted Friday, November 22, 2019 at Mathews Funeral Home at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow in Macedonia Baptist Church Cemetery, Grady Co., GA at 3:00 p.m.
Born in Grady Co., GA, Mrs. Rhodes had resided in Albany, GA since 1958. She was retired from Belk's Department Store. She was of the Baptist faith and was preceded in death by her parents, Benjamin F. Brinson and Elnora Gandy Brinson, husband, Harmon R. Rhodes, brothers, John Brinson, Reuben Brinson, Dewey Brinson, Onalee Brinson, sisters, Betty Folsom, Miley Humphries and Etta McDowell .
Survivors include her daughter, Nancy Rhodes Justice and her husband Jerry, sons, Robert Edward Rhodes and his wife Anne Marie, Steve R. Rhodes and William Harmon Rhodes all of Albany, GA, five grandchildren and six great grandchildren.
The family will receive friends Friday, November 22, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. until the funeral hour at Mathews Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers those desiring may make memorial in memory of Mary Lorine Brinson Rhodes to The Gideons International, Camp U10010-Albany West, P.O. Box 72341, Albany, GA, 31708-2341.
Mathews Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
