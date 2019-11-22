Mrs. Mary Rowan, 76, of Leesburg, passed away on Thursday, November 21, 2019.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 23, 2019, at New Life of Albany, with visitation one hour prior from 1:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m. Following the services, she will be laid to rest in the Leesburg Cemetery. Pastor Steve Waldron will officiate.
Mrs. Rowan was born January 1, 1943, in Miami, Florida to the late John W. Smoot and Lilly Elizabeth Embury. She worked for many years as a talented baker at Publix. A faithful Christian woman, Mrs. Rowan loved the Lord dearly and enjoyed reading her Bible. She was a wonderful cook and was always thinking of others. She was known for making sure family and friends were always sent cards on special occasions. A loving wife, mother, grandmother, and sister, she will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her Step-father, Dave Embury; and brother in law, Ed Walker.
Survivors include her beloved husband, David Rowan of Leesburg; daughters, Sandra Waldron (Pastor Steve Waldron), and Debra Myers (Jimmy); one sister, Nancy Walker; grandchildren, Shanda Smith (Drew), Alisha Acree, and Raymond Myers; great-granddaughters, Koleigh Littlejohn, and Waverlee Smith.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Mrs. Rowan's burial fund at New Life of Albany P.O. Box 50603, Albany, GA 31703.
Joseph W. Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Leesburg, GA 31763
(229) 814-1415
www.josephwjonesfh.com
