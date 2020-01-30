Albany, Ga.
Mary Irene Scheidt
Mary Gruhl Scheidt, 90, of Albany, Georgia, formerly of Hope, IN, passed away January 21, 2020 at The Phoenix at Albany. Visitation for Mary will be Saturday, February 1, 2020 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Norman Funeral Home in Hope, IN. The funeral will be at 1 p.m. with Pastor Andy Kilps officiating. Burial will be at Hope Moravian Cemetery.
Born February 1, 1929 in Columbus, IN, Mary was the daughter of Bert and Lona Pope Campbell. She married Robert Gruhl and he preceded her in death. Mary then married Nathan Scheidt and he preceded her in death. Mary is also preceded in death by her parents; two husbands and three brothers and three sisters.
Before retirement, Mary was employed at Flat Rock School Corporation as a secretary for the principal and superintendent. She was a member of the Hope Moravian Church and Kill Kare Klub. She loved gardening and spending time with family and friends.
Memorial contributions may be donated to Hope Moravian Church general fund.
Mary is survived by sons, Gordon (Meredith) Gruhl of Albany, GA, and Gregg Gruhl of Tampa, FL; a stepdaughter, Natalie (Bruce) Pollert; step sons, Colin (Linda) Scheidt and Tim(Janice) Scheidt, all of Columbus; grandchildren, Kelly (Ryan) Calvert of Sharpsville, Georgia and Katie (William) Monroe, of Albany, GA; 10 step-grandchildren, Matthew and Dana Scheidt of St. Louis, Elizabeth, Kat, Adam, Jonathon, Jennifer and Alexis Scheidt, all of Columbus, York Pollert of Lafayette and Taylor Pollert of Nashville, Tenn.; 3 great grandsons, Joseph Benjamin Ditty, Camryn Gordon Calvert, both of Sharpsville, GA and William Noah Monroe of Albany, GA and a great step-grandson, Nathan C. Scheidt of St. Louis.
Online condolences may be expressed to Mary's family at www.normanfuneralhome.
To sign our online registry, or to send condolences to the family, you may visit Mathews' website at www.mathewsfuneralhome.com.
Mathews Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Albany, GA 31721
(229) 435-5657
Mary Gruhl Scheidt, 90, of Albany, Georgia, formerly of Hope, IN, passed away January 21, 2020 at The Phoenix at Albany. Visitation for Mary will be Saturday, February 1, 2020 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Norman Funeral Home in Hope, IN. The funeral will be at 1 p.m. with Pastor Andy Kilps officiating. Burial will be at Hope Moravian Cemetery.
Born February 1, 1929 in Columbus, IN, Mary was the daughter of Bert and Lona Pope Campbell. She married Robert Gruhl and he preceded her in death. Mary then married Nathan Scheidt and he preceded her in death. Mary is also preceded in death by her parents; two husbands and three brothers and three sisters.
Before retirement, Mary was employed at Flat Rock School Corporation as a secretary for the principal and superintendent. She was a member of the Hope Moravian Church and Kill Kare Klub. She loved gardening and spending time with family and friends.
Memorial contributions may be donated to Hope Moravian Church general fund.
Mary is survived by sons, Gordon (Meredith) Gruhl of Albany, GA, and Gregg Gruhl of Tampa, FL; a stepdaughter, Natalie (Bruce) Pollert; step sons, Colin (Linda) Scheidt and Tim(Janice) Scheidt, all of Columbus; grandchildren, Kelly (Ryan) Calvert of Sharpsville, Georgia and Katie (William) Monroe, of Albany, GA; 10 step-grandchildren, Matthew and Dana Scheidt of St. Louis, Elizabeth, Kat, Adam, Jonathon, Jennifer and Alexis Scheidt, all of Columbus, York Pollert of Lafayette and Taylor Pollert of Nashville, Tenn.; 3 great grandsons, Joseph Benjamin Ditty, Camryn Gordon Calvert, both of Sharpsville, GA and William Noah Monroe of Albany, GA and a great step-grandson, Nathan C. Scheidt of St. Louis.
Online condolences may be expressed to Mary's family at www.normanfuneralhome.
To sign our online registry, or to send condolences to the family, you may visit Mathews' website at www.mathewsfuneralhome.com.
Mathews Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Albany, GA 31721
(229) 435-5657
To plant a tree in memory of Mary Scheidt as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.