Mary Seagraves Hendricks, 90, of Albany, Georgia, passed away on January 21, 2021 at The Oaks at Oakland Plantation. Mary was born on June 15, 1930 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Mary graduated from Fitzhugh Lee High School in 1948.
Mary worked for Crawford Long Hospital for a number of years after receiving her RN degree. After moving to Albany in 1973, she became a housewife and raised four children.
She loved tennis, bridge, bunko and red wine. She had hundreds of friends in Albany. Mary aka (Mimi), lived a full life and spent the latter portion of her life enjoying her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Carole Vining Hendricks, her husband, Davis (Dave) Vining Hendricks, her sister, Sarah Dusalt, her sister, Betty Robinson, her brother, Earl Seagraves, and her sister, Doris Benedict.
Mary is survived by her three children, Beth (Chuck) Owens, of Albany, Georgia, Mark (Hilda) Hendricks of Duluth, Georgia, Holly Hendricks of Duluth, Georgia, and her brother, Jack Seagraves, The Villages, Florida.
She is further survived by thirteen grandchildren and nineteen great grandchildren.
Mary has requested to be cremated with a private memorial service to be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, those desiring may make donations to St. Jude Children's Hospital at 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
