Mary V. Tuck

Mary VanLandingham Tuck passed away on April 15, 2020 at the North East Georgia Medical Center. Mary was born on October 11, 1940. Mary lived most of her childhood in Ellaville, Georgia. She lost her left arm in an accident at a very young age. With courage and strength, she never allowed that to stop her from doing anything that she set her mind to accomplish. She rode and showed horses and even taught herself how to drive a manual car. She graduated from boarding school in Gulf Port, Mississippi and received her degree in social studies from the University of Georgia. She worked for the Georgia Department of Family and Children Services in Atlanta for many years before moving to Dawson in 1976. She later changed careers and became an insurance agent for Terrell Insurance until she retired. Mary proudly served as Chairperson of Georgia Community Bancorp, Inc. the parent company for Georgia Community Bank (formerly Bank of Terrell, Commercial State Bank and The Citizens Bank of Taylor County) for over 25 years. She was an active member of the Dawson United Methodist Church. She was one of the original organizers of the church's popular cookbook, A Standing Invitation, that is still being printed today. Mary had a zest for life, she loved to travel and meet new people. She was passionate about antique silver and would share her knowledge with anyone who showed interest. Nothing made her happier that being around family and friends. Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Jack Fletcher Tuck of Dawson, her parents William Henry VanLandingham, Sr. and Mary Lou Hoyt VanLandingham of Reynolds and her brother William Henry VanLandingham, Jr. (Billy) of Americus. Survivors include her daughter Lucie VanLandingham Beeley (Scott) of Leesburg; son Van Reynolds Tuck (Jillian) and grandson Rowen of Santa Monica, cousin Dr. Eugene Van Herrin (Lee) of Athens and her beloved rescued dogs Charlie and Toby.
A celebration of Mary's full life will take place at a later date. Charitable donations are greatly appreciated in her memory to The Humane Society of Terrell County PO Box 311 Dawson, GA 39842; www.myhstc.org.
Harvey Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Dawson, GA 39842
(229) 995-2104
