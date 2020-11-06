Maryella Sanford George, 98, of Albany, GA, died November 6, 2020 at her residence. A private family committal service will be held Friday, November 13, 2020 at St. Paul's Episcopal Church. Father Walter Hobgood will officiate.
Mrs. George was born in Ogden, UT on May 14, 1922 to John Joseph and Ruth Sanford. She graduated from the University of Idaho with a Business Degree and was a member of the Delta Gamma Sorority.
She married Milt George and moved to Albany, GA in 1946. Mrs. George was a member of St. Paul's Episcopal Church where she was active in the Alter Guild. She was also a member of the Benevolent and Protective Order of the Elk's Auxiliary and was an original member of the Monday's Coffee Group. Mrs. George was an excellent seamstress and enjoyed playing bridge. She was also a licensed pilot and enjoyed playing the piano. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Leonard Milton George.
Survivors include her children, John L. (Janet) George of Hilton Head, SC and Alice Ann George Pendleton of Valdosta, GA and her four grandchildren, Brian George of Hilton Head, SC, Laura (Wesley) Matthews of Raleigh, NC, John George Pendelton and Marylee Ruth Pendelton, both of Valdosta, GA, she is also survived by five great-grandchildren.
Those desiring may make memorials in memory of Mrs. George to St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 212 North Jefferson St., Albany, GA, 31701.To sign our online registry, or to send condolences to the family, you may visit Mathews' website at www.mathewsfuneralhome.com.
Mathews Funeral Home
Albany, GA
229-435-5657
