Albany, GA
Matha Whittle Myers
Martha Whittle Myers, 82, of Albany, GA died Friday, December 27, 2019 at her residence. Funeral services will be conducted Monday, December 30, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Mathews Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Crown Hill Cemetery. Rev. Jeff Cook and Pastor Jeremy Lokey will officiate.
Mrs. Myers was born in Ozark, AL., and relocated to Albany, Ga in 1954. She worked as a bookkeeper for Myers Electric for twenty years, followed by thirty nine years for Lamar Reese of Reese Construction and Albany Rentals.
Through the years she was very active in numerous community enrichment projects through her association with Albany Chapter # 65 of the National Association of Women In Construction and the Albany Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks #713.
Mrs. Myers loved to love on people, forever dedicated to her family and friends (of which she had so many). She was known for her feisty yet witty sense of humor, loved get-togethers with family and friends and always enjoyed a celebration and a dance. Martha was a true image of a southern lady known and loved for her style and elegance.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Howard and Beatrice Whittle, a daughter, Teresa Ann Davis and the father of her children, Brady Travis Myers.
Survivors include daughters, Sheila McClain DeLoy (Douglas- Ret. SSGT U.S. Army), Lisa Garcia (Dru), and Sabrina Key (Thomas), and a son-in-law, Carl L. Davis (Geri Lynn) all of Albany, GA., nine grandchildren, Angela Klein, Tamara Cooper, Joshua McMclain, Crissy Lokey, Tracy Davis, Sarah McClain, Jacob McClain (SGT, U.S. Army, Ret.) Chancidi Richardson and Crystal Willoughby and ten great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends from 9:00 a.m. until the funeral hour at Mathews Funeral Home.
Those desiring may make memorials in memory of Martha Whittle Myers to American Cancer Society 804 Cherry Street, Ste. A, Macon, GA 31201.
The family is at the residence of Lisa and Dru Garcia, 105 Cobblefeild Dr., Albany, GA, 31701 and will receive friends from Saturday at 2:00 p.m. through Sunday.
