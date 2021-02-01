Mattie Ann Taylor Walls, 78, of Terrell County, died Sunday, January 31, 2021. Her funeral service will be Friday, February 5, 2021 10:00 AM at Philema Road Baptist Church with interment to follow in Leesburg Cemetery. Rev. Aaron McCulley will officiate.
She was born in Cordele. Mrs. Walls had lived in the Albany area over 50 years. She was a wonderful mother, grandmother and homemaker. She was a beloved member of Philema Road Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her husband Henry Walls, Sr.
Survivors include her sons, Vernon Walls, Jr. (Connie), Ricky Walls (Christy), Elizabeth Peek, Janice Barrow (Tommy), grandchildren, Holly Peek, Leslie Myer (Zeb), Christopher Peek (Sarah), Ashley Proctor, Annalee Walls, 6 great grandchildren, nephew Devon Walls (Deborah). Special friend and supportive neighbor, Mrs. Brenda Gresham.
The family will receive friends Thursday 6:00 until 8:00 PM at Mathews Funeral Home. Social Distancing guild lines will be followed.
To sign our online registry, or to send condolences to the family, you may visit Mathews' website at www.mathewsfuneralhome.com.
Mathews Funeral Home
Albany, GA
229-435-5657
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.