Mattie Harris

Mrs. Mattie Alberta Harris, 97, went to rest on Tuesday, April 2, 2020. Her graveside service will be held on Saturday, April 11, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Cedar Hill Cemetery in Dawson, GA. Reverend Freddie Jones will officiate.
Mrs. Harris leaves to cherish her memory: one son, James (Dianne) Goolsby of Albany, GA; one stepdaughter, Carolyn Harris of Columbus, GA; two sisters, Tilizer Russell of Dawson, GA, and Gertrude Glover of Albany, GA; one brother, Jessie (Vernetta) James Bronner; grandchildren, Gwendolyn (Anthony) Goolsby Johns of Zebulon, NC, Chancella (John) Goolsby Burns of Wilmington, NC, Elder Pedro (Bishop Tanya) Goolsby of Fayetteville, NC, and Yolanda (Michael) Goolsby Daniels of Albany, GA; six great-granchildren; one special niece, Sashonda Bronner, and two special friends, Juanita Cody and Rev. Freddie Jones; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Albritten's Funeral Service is in charge of arrangements.
Dawson, GA 39842
(229) 995-5895
www.albrittensfuneralservice.com
