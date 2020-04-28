Sis. Mattie Vernon "Betty" Holloway, 82, was called to eternal rest on Friday, April 24, 2020. Her graveside service will be held on Wednesday, April 29, 2020, at 12:00 noon at Macedonia Baptist Church (Old Field) in Dawson, GA. Reverend L.C. Spann will officiate.
Sis. Holloway leaves memories to be cherished by her sister Thelma L. Green of Dawson, GA; brother Albert Z. Holloway, Sr. of Atlanta, Georgia; nieces and nephews who she reared as her own children Wanda (Hubert) Grier of Dawson, GA, and Retired Air Force Member Donald L. (Alberta) Greene and Jamelle Greene, both of Montgomery, AL, Jaleesa Grier, Kamaris Grier, and Ashton Kirk, all of Duluth, GA; additional nephews, Dr. Albert Z. (Glena) Holloway, Jr. of Montgomery, AL, and Dr. Kelvin (Marla) Holloway of Atlanta, GA; and a host of several very special cousins and friends.
Albritten's Funeral Service is in charge of arrangements.
Dawson, GA 39843
(229) 995-5895
www.albrittensfuneralservices.com
