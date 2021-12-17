Mattie Jewell Freeman Harris, 91, of Albany, GA, passed away Thursday, December 16, 2021, at Wynfield Park Health and Rehabilitation. Graveside funeral services will be conducted Monday, December 20, 2021, at 11:00 at Kimball Cemetery in Anderson City. Rev. Charles Jones will officiate.
Ms. Harris was born in Moultrie, Georgia April 15, 1930. She married Buford E. Harris in 1946 and moved to Albany. She raised her family and went to work at S. H. Kress and Company until its closing. She then worked at the Quickie until her permanent retirement due to her health. She enjoyed cooking for the family in her younger years, especially on holidays. Until her recent illness, she enjoyed daily word search puzzles. She accepted Christ at a young age and was of the Baptist faith.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Olan Freeman and Beulah Sellers Freeman, her husband, Buford Eugene Harris, a son, Weyman Harris, grandchild, Michael Harris, great-grandchild, Jared Anthony, brothers W.B. Freeman and Buddy Freeman, and son-in-law Bill Osborne.
Survivors include a daughter, Laverne Osborne, Albany, GA, sons, Bobby Harris (Janis), Terrell Co., GA, Charles Harris, Americus, GA, Randy Harris, Albany, GA, sisters, Alice Ramsey (Bruce), Albany, GA, Julia Phillips, Lawton, OK, five grandchildren, and eleven great-grandchildren.
Those desiring may make memorials in memory of Mattie Jewell Freeman Harris to St. Jude Children's Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN, 38105.
