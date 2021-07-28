Mattie Mae Young

Mrs. Mattie Mae Young, 88, of Albany, peacefully passed away into the arms of Jesus on Wednesday, July 28, 2021, at her home. Funeral services will be conducted at 2:00 p.m., Sunday, August 1, 2021 at Sunnyside Baptist Church. Rev. Terry Siniard will officiate with interment to follow in the Smithville Cemetery. The family will visit with friends one hour before the funeral at the church. Born January 19, 1933, in Winters, TX, Mrs. Young was the daughter of the late Leander Ervin Rives and Mattie Garner Rives. She worked at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital for 24 years as a medical transcriptionist and enjoyed making hats through the years for the babies at Phoebe. She was very talented with needle work and was an avid reader. Mrs. Young was a faithful member of Sunnyside Baptist church where she had once served as president of the WMU. A loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother she will be greatly missed. Survivors include her husband of 69 years, Roy M. Young, Sr.; children, Betty Lee Morton and David of Pilot Point, TX, Carolyn Kay Wilson and Chip of Leesburg, and Roy M. Young, Jr. and Melissa of Madison, AL; 8 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; and two sister's-in-law, Nancy Greene of Albany and Sara Robinson of Shreveport, LA. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.hallandhallfh.com.

Hall and Hall Funeral Home has been given the honor to serve the Young family.

To send flowers to the family of Mattie Young, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Service information

Aug 1
Visitation
Sunday, August 1, 2021
1:00PM-2:00PM
Sunnyside Baptist Church
320 S. Mock Rd.
Albany, GA 31705
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Aug 1
Service
Sunday, August 1, 2021
2:00PM
Sunnyside Baptist Church
320 S. Mock Rd.
Albany, GA 31705
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Service begins.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.