...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM EDT /10 AM CDT/
THIS MORNING TO 7 PM EDT /6 PM CDT/ THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Peak heat index values of 108 to 112 expected.
afternoon.
* WHERE...Portions of southeast Alabama, south central and
southwest Georgia and Taylor county of the Florida Big Bend.
* WHEN...From 11 AM EDT /10 AM CDT/ to 7 PM EDT /6 PM CDT/ this
evening.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
Mrs. Mattie Mae Young, 88, of Albany, peacefully passed away into the arms of Jesus on Wednesday, July 28, 2021, at her home. Funeral services will be conducted at 2:00 p.m., Sunday, August 1, 2021 at Sunnyside Baptist Church. Rev. Terry Siniard will officiate with interment to follow in the Smithville Cemetery. The family will visit with friends one hour before the funeral at the church. Born January 19, 1933, in Winters, TX, Mrs. Young was the daughter of the late Leander Ervin Rives and Mattie Garner Rives. She worked at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital for 24 years as a medical transcriptionist and enjoyed making hats through the years for the babies at Phoebe. She was very talented with needle work and was an avid reader. Mrs. Young was a faithful member of Sunnyside Baptist church where she had once served as president of the WMU. A loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother she will be greatly missed. Survivors include her husband of 69 years, Roy M. Young, Sr.; children, Betty Lee Morton and David of Pilot Point, TX, Carolyn Kay Wilson and Chip of Leesburg, and Roy M. Young, Jr. and Melissa of Madison, AL; 8 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; and two sister's-in-law, Nancy Greene of Albany and Sara Robinson of Shreveport, LA. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.hallandhallfh.com.
Hall and Hall Funeral Home has been given the honor to serve the Young family.
To send flowers to the family of Mattie Young, please visit Tribute Store.
To find the home renovation projects with the lowest return on investment, Upnest analyzed data from the 2021 Remodeling Cost vs. Value Report. The Cost vs. Value (CVV) Report relies on an econometric model that uses construction cost estimates along with economic indicators, such as local m… Click for more.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.