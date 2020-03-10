Mattie Lou Morrell, 93, of Camilla, died at Pelham Parkway Nursing Home on Saturday, March 7, 2020. She had lived at Savannah Court of Camilla since 2015 and was a lifelong resident of Camilla.
Funeral Services will be held on Friday, March 13, at First Baptist Church of Camilla at 11 am, followed by interment at Oakview Cemetery. The Reverend Gordon Cloud will officiate. Prior to the funeral, visitation will be held at the Church, in Fellowship Hall beginning at 9:30 am.
Mattie Lou was born August 21, 1926, in Calhoun County, Florida to the late Fred Bartow and Mattie (Atkinson) Watts. She was predeceased by her husband of 63 years, Ennis M. Morrell, her brother Robert Watts and her sisters, Audrie B. Pollock and Oleda Turner.
Mattie Lou trained to be a beautician under Dorothy Keadle at Dot's Beauty Shop. She then purchased the shop and was the owner and operator of Lou's Beauty Shop in Camilla until 1989. Before becoming a beautician, she worked at various jobs, including Lockaby's Dime Store, Camilla Theater, Macey's Department Store, Modern Cleaners, Wilgree Shirt Factory and Camilla Hospital. She has been a member of the First Baptist Church of Camilla since the 1950s and was well known there and around Camilla. She had eye problems beginning in her childhood and was, eventually, legally blind. She was noted for her signature visors and dark glasses, used to reduce pain from light and glare.
Survivors include her sons, Jerry Morrell and wife, Darlene, of Lynn Haven, Florida, Mike Morrell and wife, Rochelle, of Hagerstown, Maryland; six grandchildren, including Todd Morrell and wife Susan, Ashlea Morrell and husband, Jason, Brett Morrell, Theresa Cumbie and husband, Greg, Lisa Lemasters and husband, Kevin, and Ricky Wootton and wife, Liz; and seven great-grandchildren.
Parker Bramlett Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
