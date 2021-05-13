Maureen Edith Cooper, 77, of Albany passed away Wednesday, May 12, 2021.
The graveside service will be held at 2 PM Sunday at the Leslie City Cemetery with Rev. Ken Bevel officiating. The family will receive friends following the service.
A native of Malange, Angolia, Mrs. Cooper was a homemaker and of the Baptist faith. She was preceded in death by her parents, Rev. Edgar Richard James Cooper and Dorothy Jessie Cooper; and a sister, Dorothy Jean Cooper Council.
She is survived by her loving husband of 32 years, Harold Anselm, Jr. and several nieces and nephews.
Those desiring may make memorial contributions to the Salvation Army, PO Box 1436, Albany, GA 31701.
You may sign the online guestbook and share your own special thoughts and memories with the family by visiting Kimbrell-Stern's website at www.kimbrellstern.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.