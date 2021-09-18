Maurice Asa Tift, 60, of Albany, died Saturday, September 18, 2021 at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital.

His funeral service will be at 2 PM on Thursday, September 23, 2021 at the graveside at Oakview Cemetery. The Rev. Butch Knight will officiate.

Maurice was born in Albany. He was a member of First Baptist Church of Albany. He was an Eagle Scout. He graduated from Westover High School in 1978. Maurice then went to Albany Junior College and graduated from Auburn in 1984. He worked for awhile with WGPC radio station. Maurice was gifted in helping people understand and fix their technology devices. He owned and operated Digital Depo in Lee County. Maurice was preceded in death by his parents, Asa Forsyth Tift and Jeanette Vandiviere Tift.

He is survived by his brother: Michael Tift, Duluth, GA.

You may sign the online guestbook at www.kimbrellstern.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Maurice Tift as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.