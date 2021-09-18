...FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT MONDAY...
The Flash Flood Watch continues for
* Portions of Big Bend Florida and Georgia, including the
following areas, in Big Bend Florida, Coastal Dixie, Coastal
Taylor, Inland Dixie, Inland Jefferson, Inland Taylor,
Lafayette, and Madison. In Georgia, Baker, Brooks, Calhoun,
Clay, Colquitt, Dougherty, Early, Grady, Lee, Miller,
Mitchell, Quitman, Randolph, Terrell, Thomas, and Worth.
* Until 8 AM EDT Monday
* Heavy rain is possible at times through tonight over parts of
southwest Georgia and the eastern Big Bend of Florida.
Additional amounts of up to 3 inches are possible. Any slow
moving bands or lines of rain could lead to flash flooding.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead
to flash flooding. Flash flooding is a VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION.
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
&&
Maurice Asa Tift, 60, of Albany, died Saturday, September 18, 2021 at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital.
His funeral service will be at 2 PM on Thursday, September 23, 2021 at the graveside at Oakview Cemetery. The Rev. Butch Knight will officiate.
Maurice was born in Albany. He was a member of First Baptist Church of Albany. He was an Eagle Scout. He graduated from Westover High School in 1978. Maurice then went to Albany Junior College and graduated from Auburn in 1984. He worked for awhile with WGPC radio station. Maurice was gifted in helping people understand and fix their technology devices. He owned and operated Digital Depo in Lee County. Maurice was preceded in death by his parents, Asa Forsyth Tift and Jeanette Vandiviere Tift.
He is survived by his brother: Michael Tift, Duluth, GA.
