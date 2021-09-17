Maurice Tift Sep 17, 2021 Sep 17, 2021 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Exclusive offer just for you! $1 week Sunday only delivery As a digital only subscriber, you qualify for Sunday only print home delivery. Subscribe now! Limited time offer. Not eligible for postal delivery. Obituaries Card of Thanks Death Notices In Memoriam Search Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries newsletter Get the latest obituaries delivered to your inbox every weekday morning. Manage your lists Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Maurice TiftAlbany, GAMaurice Tift, 60, of Albany, GA died 9/18/2021 in Albany, GA, Kimbrell-Stern Funeral Directors is in charge of arrangements. To plant a tree in memory of Maurice Tift as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Albany Ga Maurice Tiftalbany Maurice Tift Arrangement Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Alerts Get news alerts and breaking news stories from the Albany Herald delivered to your email. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists × Add an entry as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Add entry × Your entry has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone signs the guestbook. Notifications from this guestbook will end. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) entries Sign the guestbook. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Add an entry Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. The latest Albany Herald Podcast Latest News Why Anderson Cooper is finally embracing his roots College professor recognizes 17th century masterpiece hanging in a nearby church ASK AMY: Dating apps beget 'situationship' One of Asia's most prestigious universities is on the frontline of a battle for democracy » More News Trending Recipes Latest Albany Herald classified ads Dog AKC German Shepherd Puppies. Black and Tan, Males and Females. $500 AKC German Shepherd Puppies. Black and Tan, Males and Fem… Pet Rottweiler, AKC Free to good home, two years old and Rottweiler, AKC Free to good home, two years old and has … Job Lawn Maintenance, Well Rounded lawn care worker, 3-5 yrs solid $17 Lawn Maintenance, Well Rounded lawn care worker, 3-5 yrs … » More classified ads Most Popular Articles Images Videos Collections ArticlesPresident Biden's approval rating falls in GeorgiaPhyllis Whitley-Banks leaving city of Albany staffGeorgia Attorney General Chris Carr joins 23 state AGs, threatening legal action over Biden COVID mandatesFerrell HenryBetty Carol RaineyAugustus WaltersAlbany Police Department to initiate voucher program to help drivers fix defective carsAlex Murdaugh's attorney says Murdaugh will turn himself in Thursday5 reasons why FDA advisers did not recommend Covid-19 booster shots for everyoneMarvin & Joyce Richards Images Videos CollectionsPHOTOS: Monroe vs. Northeast Macon FootballPHOTOS: Albany State vs. Shorter FootballPHOTOS: Lee County vs. Lowndes FootballTop country song from the year you graduated high schoolPHOTOS: The five players who integrated the University of Georgia's football team in 1971PHOTOS: Westover football team defeats Early County10 potential early signs of dementiaHow in-house counsel salaries stack upWhat summer weather was like the year you were bornMost popular baby names in the last 100 years Newspaper Ads Join the Conversation greybeige said: I can't believe I did not write this column. But it's from the Writing Collective that's also known as "Carlton Fletcher". Like a Box of Choco… View more Miss Daisy said: I attended Albany High and a year older than Larry. As I recall, a fine good natured fellow and a heck of a football player. As far as black p… View more Millie said: I've recently noticed Andrew Jacksons face on the U.S.twenty dollar bill looks a lot like the late Jeffrey Epstein. View more >> More recent comments
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.