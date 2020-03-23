Mavis Smith Anderson, 92, of Albany, GA died Thursday, March 19, 2020 at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital. A Celebration of Life service will be conducted at a later date.
Mavis was born in McComb, MS to the late Earnest and Lillie Smith. She attended high school in McComb and was a star athlete in fast pitch softball and basketball. She played competitively up until 1958. She married her husband Leroy (Andy) N. Anderson, Sr. January 24, 1948. They were married 59 years before his death in 2007. She worked with Southern Bell Telephone and retired from Dougherty County School System.
Mavis was a charter member of Avalon United Methodist Church and upon moving to the Putney community she became a founding charter member of Putney United Methodist Church. She has served faithfully her church. Her relationship with Jesus and her church was the foundation of her life. Mavis was a devoted wife and mother that was loved by many, many people. Her Devine legacy will be pasted on for many generations.
In addition to her husband she was preceded in death by her daughter Carole Crenshaw, two sisters, Mildred Smith Zeller, Earline Smith Unger, three brothers, Leonard Smith, Elmer Smith and Pearlie Smith.
Survivors include a sister, Thelma Smith Doby, sons, Roy Anderson, David Anderson, a daughter-in-law, Linda Anderson, a son-in-law, Steve Crenshaw, grandchildren, Britni A. Dempsey, Rosemary A. Wagner, Adam Anderson, Andrew Anderson, Arielle Anderson, David Anderson, Margo A. Mills, Melinda A. Maloney, Shawn Crenshaw, Shane Crenshaw, Amy C. Hughes and seventeen great-grandchildren.
Her favorite scriptures were "Be Still And Know That I Am God", Psalm 46:10 and "Not My Will But Yours Be Done", Mark 14:36.
In honor of Mavis Smith Anderson those desiring may make contributions to Putney United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 154, Putney, GA 31782.
