...DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EST /10 AM
CST/ THIS MORNING...
* WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog.
* WHERE...Portions of southeast Alabama, south central and
southwest Georgia, and the Big Bend and Panhandle of Florida.
* WHEN...Until 11 AM EST /10 AM CST/ this morning.
* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.
&&
Max Robison Council, of Albany, GA, died at Phoebe Putney Hospital, Monday, February 21, 2022. He was born in Pelham, Georgia on March 30, 1929, to Coy Lee and Lois Robison Council, who predeceased him. Graveside funeral services will be held Friday, February 25 at 4:00 pm at the Council Family Cemetery at the Council Farm.
His wife of 67 years, Salita Hancock Council, passed away in February 2021. He is survived by two sisters, Gay (Stu) Moring and Glenda Beall, his four sons, Scott (Dale) Council, Capp Council, C.C. Council (Chris McNeese) and Gabe Council, six grandchildren, Carrie Council Hutchinson (Steve), Casey Council, Colby (Katherine) Council, Pate Council, Carson Council, Carter Council and Chloe Council, and two great-grandchildren, Elliott Hutchinson, and Henry Council.
Preceding him in death were brothers, Coy Ray Council, Hal Arlen Council, Rex Allen Council, and sister, June Council Hunter.
Max grew up on his family's farm in Dougherty County where he managed a dairy with his father and brothers before the family bought Hercules Bumper Company in Pelham. For the next thirty years, he was head of shipping there until his retirement. Max and his brothers were entertainers when they were young and sang together as the Council Brother's Quartet in the early fifties. They had their own radio show on Sunday mornings on WGPC.
Max was a self-taught artist who created excellent paintings of his observations of nature. He had a natural talent for songwriting and enjoyed performing around South Georgia with Salita and his good friend Jerry Marlow. Passing on a Council family trait, he entertained all with his storytelling.
Max Council was a generous man who was loved by those who knew him. He was deeply proud of his family, whom he loved very much. He will be greatly missed.
The family will receive friends Thursday, February 24 at Mathews Funeral Home from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm.
