Mrs. Maxine Slaughter Tells, 68, passed away on Monday, August 3, 2020, at St. Francis Hospital in Columbus, GA. Her graveside service will be held on Saturday, August 8,2020, at 1:00 p.m. at Pleasant Grove Cemetery in Shellman, GA. Reverend Johnny General will officiate.
Left to cherish her precious memories is her devoted and supportive husband, William Burnett; her five loving children, Donald Tells, Gerrick Slaughter, Tammy Tells, Willie Lee Tells, Jr., and Trea Tells, all of Columbus, GA; three brothers, Nathaniel Slaughter of Cuthbert, GA, Leon Slaughter of Columbus, GA, and Willie (Macy) Slaughter of Jacksonville, FL; two sisters, Mary Ann (Henry) Hogans and Betty Slaughter, both of Cuthbert, GA; one surviving aunt, Clementine Slaughter of Philadelphia, PA; 17 grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
