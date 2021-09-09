Graveside services for Melanie G. Chavaux will be held Sunday, September 12, 2021 at 2:00 pm at Laurel Hill Cemetery. Dr. Jimmy Clanton will officiate. Mrs. Chavaux passed away September 10, 2021. She was born June 3, 1959 to the late Dr. Joe Greenway and Wynelle Greenway who survives. Melanie was a true and loyal friend especially to those that could not help themselves, children and animals. A life-long educator and creative genius, there was never a project she would not tackle with exuberant enthusiasm! She lived by the motto of asking forgiveness not permission, whether it came to spray painting roller shades at Jerger, or the latest garden project she invented for her husband to do! She was a lover of the outdoors, and loved growing just about anything, camellias, zinnias, and sunflowers. Not only did she love the outdoors but decorating the indoors well. She decorated her home beautifully for every season. She certainly believed in "go big or go home" as evidenced by all of her Christmas decor. She loved making luminaries for their long driveway every Christmas Eve, even though it was just for the family to enjoy. She also made sure every memory was documented through pictures just as her father had done. She was a talented photographer, sharing her talent with all online as she shared pictures of her beautiful flowers, sunsets and most of all their bulldog, Freddie Mac. She is survived by her husband, Jim Chavaux of Pavo; mother Wynelle Greenway of Albany, Ga; sister Jolie (Steve) Cunningham of Marietta; sister-in-law, Mary Ann Wiley of Barwick; and niece, Callie Cunningham of Watkinsville. Family and friends are invited to visit her online tribute page at www.allenfh.com

