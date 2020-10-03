Mrs. Melba Dorminey Brown, 87, of Bridgeboro, died on Friday, October 2, 2020, at Pine Shadows Retirement Manor. Mrs. Brown was born on August 30, 1933 in Worth County, to the late James Thomas Jr., and Mary Lois Golden Dorminey. She lived in Worth County the majority of her life. While the family would love nothing more than a public service to honor their mother's life, they have opted for a private graveside service in order to keep everyone safe and healthy. The private service will be held at Hillcrest Cemetery with the Rev. Bobby Joe Brown officiating. Mrs. Brown was the office manager of the family business known as Brown Milling Company. Mrs. Brown enjoyed crossword puzzles, sewing, playing the piano, and working in her yard, but most importantly spending time with her friends and family, especially her grandchildren. She was a member of Bridgeboro Baptist Church where served as the Church treasurer, pianist and Sunday School teacher for many years. Survivors include her daughters, Donna Crowe (Norman), Janet Hudson (Ronald) and Susan Davis (Richard) all of Sylvester; her sister, Vivian Horne; her grandchildren, Mack Park, Kathryn "Katie" McCutcheon (John Bates), Ben Hudson (Amber), Haiden Edore (Blake), Sam and Jake Varnadoe and Lauren Davis; and her great grandchildren, Cam, Case and Colson Hudson, Aldyn and Hudson Edore and Jack McCutcheon. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Brown was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Brown on September 13, 2017; and by her siblings, Linda Hathcock and Jerry Dorminey. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Bridgeboro Baptist Church (214 Second Avenue, Bridgeboro, Georgia 31705).

