Mrs. Melba Dorminey Brown, 87, of Bridgeboro, died on Friday, October 2, 2020, at Pine Shadows Retirement Manor. Mrs. Brown was born on August 30, 1933 in Worth County, to the late James Thomas Jr., and Mary Lois Golden Dorminey. She lived in Worth County the majority of her life. While the family would love nothing more than a public service to honor their mother's life, they have opted for a private graveside service in order to keep everyone safe and healthy. The private service will be held at Hillcrest Cemetery with the Rev. Bobby Joe Brown officiating. Mrs. Brown was the office manager of the family business known as Brown Milling Company. Mrs. Brown enjoyed crossword puzzles, sewing, playing the piano, and working in her yard, but most importantly spending time with her friends and family, especially her grandchildren. She was a member of Bridgeboro Baptist Church where served as the Church treasurer, pianist and Sunday School teacher for many years. Survivors include her daughters, Donna Crowe (Norman), Janet Hudson (Ronald) and Susan Davis (Richard) all of Sylvester; her sister, Vivian Horne; her grandchildren, Mack Park, Kathryn "Katie" McCutcheon (John Bates), Ben Hudson (Amber), Haiden Edore (Blake), Sam and Jake Varnadoe and Lauren Davis; and her great grandchildren, Cam, Case and Colson Hudson, Aldyn and Hudson Edore and Jack McCutcheon. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Brown was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Brown on September 13, 2017; and by her siblings, Linda Hathcock and Jerry Dorminey. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Bridgeboro Baptist Church (214 Second Avenue, Bridgeboro, Georgia 31705).
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Obituaries newsletter
Get the latest obituaries delivered to your inbox every weekday morning.
Tags
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Obituaries newsletter
Get the latest obituaries delivered to your inbox every weekday morning.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Latest e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- Albany teenager Haven Brady Jr. set to make pro boxing debut
- Lee County student gets early start in agribusiness
- Georgia Department of Agriculture issues stop order prohibiting intakes at Albany Humane Society
- Dougherty County schools' return to class brings delight, first case of novel coronavirus
- Georgia governors choose sides in Senate race
- Police seek ex-boyfriend who attempted to set Albany woman on fire
- Lee County football routs visiting Lithia Springs
- SOWEGA Rising's COVID-19 efforts extend beyond immediate crisis in Albany
- Dr. Carl Vester Hancock, Jr.
- Three injured in two weekend shooting incidents in Albany
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Collections
- 7 tips to enhance homemade soup
- Foods to avoid when using a multicooker, Instant Pot
- ON THE MARKET: Lakefront home in gated Albany community features hardwood floors, screened-in back porch
- 50 best live albums of all time
- PHOTOS: German foods and drinks for celebrating Oktoberfest at home
- PHOTOS: Georgia vs. Auburn Football
- 10 editorial and topical cartoons from the past week — Sept. 28
- Fastest-growing jobs that pay over $100K
- ON THE MARKET: This historic Dawson home, built in 1900, highlights original architecture with modern comfort
- College majors that earn the most money
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.