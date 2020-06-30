Melba Jean Howard, 75, of Leesburg, GA died Sunday, June 28, 2020 at Colquitt Regional Medical Center. Her family will hold a memorial service at a later date. Born in Mount Vernon, GA, to Cecil and Lexie Taylor Rountree, Melba grew up in Lyons, GA. She was a 1962 graduate of Lyons High School where she won a scholarship sponsored by the Kiwanis Club and continued her education at South Georgia Technical College in Americus graduating with a degree in Business. Melba was involved with the Women in Construction organization for thirty-eight years, she received her 35-year pin, served as President twice, and was the long-time Treasurer. She also volunteered with the Liberty House for ten years and was a member of the Ladies of NASAH since 2001, serving as their Treasurer for ten years. Melba was a caregiver to anyone in need, and enjoyed working with her flowers and yard art. In addition to her parents, Melba was preceded in death by a sister, Mary Rucketson. Survivors include her sons, Tony Prince (Chris), Leesburg, GA, Jeff Prince, Eatonton, GA, spouse, Gene Paris, Leesburg, GA, her grandchildren, Danielle Prince Gilbow (Willard "K.C."), Lizella, GA, Walker Prince and Wyatt Prince, both of Eatonton, GA, a great-granddaughter, Charlie Gilbow, three sisters, Edna Brown and Leila Smith, both of Vidalia, GA, Velma Phillips, Camilla, GA, and brothers, Herbert Rountree, Macon, GA, and Wendell Rountree, Vidalia, GA. In lieu of flowers, those desiring may make memorial contributions to Shriner's Hospitals For Children c/o The Hasan Shriners Transportation Fund, 1822 Palmyra Road, Albany, GA, 31701. To sign our online registry, or to send condolences to the family, you may visit Mathews' website at www.mathewsfuneralhome.com.
Miss Daisy said:
Poor ole Nancy; bless her heart. She has long since passed her expiration date.
