Melvin Franklin Jones, Sr., 93, of Camilla died Monday, November 1, 2021 at his residence.
Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m., Thursday, November 4 at Camilla United Methodist Church with interment at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church Cemetery. Rev. James C. Sapp and Rev. Keith Goodlett will officiate.
Born June 1, 1928 in Camilla, he was the son of the late Franklin A. Jones and Ella Kate Palmer Jones. Mr. Jones served in the U.S. Navy and received a B.A. Degree from Emory University. He was the Director of Environmental Health in Dekalb County, member of Camilla United Methodist Church, member of the Camilla Masonic Lodge 128 and the Camilla Lions Club. Mr. Jones was preceded in death by his wife, Jean Jones; siblings, G.W. Jones, Clyde Emory Jones, Pansy Jones, Ira Bennett Jones, James Lamar Jones, Sr., Lula Mae Williams and Kate Wilder.
Survivors include a son, Melvin F. Jones, Jr. and wife Terri of Camilla; sister, Sue (Henry) Chambliss of Elberton, Ga.; grandchildren, James (Amy) Tarleton Jones of Marietta and Shaun (Heather) Maxwell Jones of Lake Park; great grandchildren, Leiah Lee, Maxwell Jones, James Tarleton Jones, Jr., and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be 6:00 - 8:00 p.m., Wednesday, November 3 at Parker-Bramlett Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Vashti Center, 1815 E. Clay Street, Thomasville, Ga., 31792 or Masonic Home of Georgia, PO Box 4183, Macon, Ga. 31208.
Parker-Bramlett Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
