M/Sgt Melvin Franklin Woodard, Sr., 94, native of Forsyth Georgia - resided in Albany, GA
Born - June 15, 1926 - Passed away on Tuesday, October 20, 2020.
A Graveside Memorial Service will be held Monday, October 26, 2020 at 1:00 p.m., at Monroe Hills Memorial Gardens, Forsyth, Georgia 31029. Rev. Emory Lightfoot, Jr., will officiate. Public viewing will be held on Sunday, October 25, 2020 at Freeman Funeral Home, 26 Brentwood Street, Forsyth, GA 30129 from 1:00 - 6:00 p.m.
M/Sgt Woodard was born on 06-15-1926 in Forsyth, Georgia to the late Emerson and Cecil (Tyus) Woodard. Melvin retired from the United State Air Forces (USAF) in 1973, proudly serving his country for 23 years 10 months and 9 days. During which time, he served in 2 major conflicts, the Korean War and the Vietnam War. After retiring from military service, Melvin resumed his education and upon completion secured a position with Turner Job Corp Center in Albany, Ga where he made his home with his wife Flossie. He was an Industrial Electrical Instructor and served in that capacity from 1979 until 2013 when he retired again at the age of 88.
Melvin was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, uncle and friend who will be truly missed by his: wife of 65+ years, Mrs. Flossie E. Woodard, two daughters - Cynthia W. Moore (Ralph) of Forsyth, GA, Mary Y. Whatley (Ezra Levi) of Stockbridge, GA, two sons - Melvin F. Woodard, Jr. (Pauline) of Stockbridge, GA and T/Sgt Gerald W. Woodard of Jonesboro, GA. One Sister-in-law Mary Banks of Barnesville, GA. Nine grandchildren, nineteen great-grandchildren and a plethora of nieces and nephews.
Freeman Funeral Home, Forsyth, GA
