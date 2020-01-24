Melvin Holloman

Albany, Ga.
Melvin E. Holloman
Mr. Melvin Eugene Holloman, 66 of Albany, entered into eternal rest on Friday, January 17, 2020 at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital.
Funeral Service Mass will be conducted, today, Friday, January 24, 2020, at 11:00AM at St. Teresa's Catholic Church, 421 Edgewood Lane. Rev. Chris Ortega will officiate. Interment will follow in the Floral Memory Gardens Cemetery, 120 Old Pretoria Road.
M. L. King Funeral Directors is in charge of arrangements.
