Mr. Melvin Ona Brown, 71, passed away on April 3, 2021. His graveside service will be held on Friday, April 9, 2021, at 11:00 AM at St. Mark Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery in Weston, GA. Reverend Dr. Marvin Brown will officiate. Albritten's Funeral Service is in charge of final arrangements.
Mr. Brown leaves to cherish his fond memories: his parents, Willie O and Lillie Mae Brown; his children, Sharon Walker, Kelvin (Laurice) Brown, Oshey (Yakima) Bradley, Terrance Greene, Zaki Grier, and Zakiyah Grier; his stepchildren, Merlavette Jackson (Kenneth), Cedric Slaughter (Anna), and Melrosa Slaughter; his father-in-law, Willie Jay Tolbert; his in-laws Willie (Carolyn) Tolbert, James Edward (Jacquelyn)Tolbert, Curtis Tolbert, and Wanda Tolbert; his grandchildren, Jaelin, Jazmine, Malik, Leland, Makhi, Corlata, Lauryn, Marshon, Mason, and Morgan; his aunts, Barbara Thorton, Thelma Reddings, and Margaret Jennings; his uncles, Thomas Davis and Charles Davis; devoted cousins, Greg and Albert Garrett; his devoted friend, Ernest; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
