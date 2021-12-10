Melvin Wayne Eubanks, 48, of Leesburg, GA., died Wednesday, December 8, 2021 at his residence. Memorial services will be held Sunday, December 12, 2021 at 3:00 p.m. at Mathews Funeral Home. Rev. Jimmy Eubanks will officiate.
A native and life long resident of Leesburg, GA., Melvin was a pump repairman with his father's business, Neal Eubanks Well Pump Repair. He was a member of Chehaw Lodge #701 F&AM and the Hasan Shriners. Melvin was an avid fisherman and enjoyed purchasing fishing lures rather he needed them or not. His daughters were his world and enjoyed spending time with them. He was a member of Kinchafoonee Baptist Church and was currently attending Leesburg First United Methodist Church. Melvin is preceded in death by his parents Neal and Janelle Eubanks.
Survivors include his daughters, Keely Daye Eubanks and Kylie Shae Eubanks, his sister, June Eubanks, his brother, Calvin Eubanks (Rachel), his nieces, Erin Eubanks and Janelle Eubanks and his nephews, Calvin "Trip" Eubanks, III. and Walker Johnson.
Those desiring may make donations in memory of Melvin to the American Diabetes Association P.O. Box 7023 Merrifield, VA 22116-7023 or Shriners Hospitals for Children, c/o Hasan Shriners Transportation Fund, 1822 Palmyra Road, Albany, GA 31701.
Students from throughout southwest Georgia took part Saturday in the regional FIRST Robotics Competition, held among elementary and middle school students at Monroe Comprehensive High School and the Commodore Conyers College and Career Academy in Albany. Click for more.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.