Melvyn L. "Butch" Deubner, 80, of Lee County, GA, died Sunday, August 22, 2021 at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital. Graveside services will be conducted Wednesday, August 25, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at Floral Memory Gardens Cemetery with military honors. Pastor Jon Gurr will officiate.
Butch was born in Indianapolis, IN on October 26, 1940 to Delbert and Margaret Deubner. He joined the United States Marine Corps in 1957 at the age of seventeen. While stationed at the MCLB in Albany, GA, in 1962, he met Linda Sherrod and they married July 26, 1963 and enjoyed fifty-six years of marriage.
Butch continued his service in the USMC for over twenty-six years, retiring as a MGySgt in March of 1985 and attended Well Spring Revival Church.
Survivors include his wife, Muriel L. Deubner, Lee County, GA, two sons, Eric Deubner (Dorothy), Lee County, GA, Jerry Deubner (Michelle), Albany, GA, daughter, Kim Crenshaw (Todd), Lee County, GA, sister, Ruth Heflin, Indianapolis, IN, seven grandchildren, and one great-grandchild.
Those desiring may make memorials to Marine Corps League, P. O. Box 70971, Albany, GA, 31706.
The family will receive friends following the graveside services at the cemetery.
To send flowers to the family of Melvyn Deubner, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.