Merille Joiner

Merille Miller Joiner, 83, died peacefully in her sleep at her home in Clarkston, Ga on July 23, 2020. She was born in Fitzgerald, Ga to the late Odelia and Ruben Miller on Dec. 23, 1936. The family relocated to Albany, Ga in the early 1940's. After graduating from Albany High School, Merille began working for Citizens & Southern Bank. She married Foster Edward Joiner, Jr. of Albany in 1959. Together they had two sons, Foster Edward Joiner, III and Stephen Merrel Joiner.
In addition to being a devoted mother, Merille volunteered for several civic organizations. Later her family relocated to Marietta, Ga. Where she obtained her accounting degree and began a career at Lanier Worldwide until retiring at age 65.
She is survived by her sons Foster of Clarkston and Steve (Margaret) of Atlanta, and 3 grandsons Dallis (Martha Stewart) of Savannah, Everett of Warner Robins, and Thomas of Atlanta. Also, her only sibling Dorothy Miller Shamanski of Fayetteville and several nieces and nephews.
Graveside service will be held at Georgia Memorial Park on Tuesday, July 28 at 11:00 in Marietta, Ga.
