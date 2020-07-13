Merle Lodge Porter, 82, of Pelham, Georgia died Friday, July 10, 2020 at her home. Merle was born December 17, 1937 to Rufus L. and Audrey Godwin Lodge in Mitchell County, Georgia. She was an active member of First Baptist Church of Pelham where she served on many committees including Financial Committee. She was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary. She worked for Family Bank in Pelham for many years and then retired from the Marine Corps Logistics Base in Albany, Georgia. She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband of 59 years Andrew Jackson Porter, her brother Morris L. Lodge, her daughter Tesa Porter Barron and her granddaughter Maria Johnson. She is survived by her daughter Carol Ann Porter Elrod and her husband Steve Elrod, her grandchildren Jennifer Elrod and John Rufus Barron and her great granddaughter Chloe Johnson. Visitation will be held at Willis-Jamerson-Braswell Funeral Home from 2 - 3 pm on Wednesday, July 15, 2020. The funeral service will follow at 3:00 PM in the Chapel with a private interment at Pinecrest Memory Gardens. Rev. Matt Peek will officiate. Donnie Palmer, Stuart Glenn, Jimmy Godwin, Gene Willis, Lee Flynt, Mike Dekle and Ike Godwin will serve as pallbearers. Memorial contributions may be made to the Cancer Society and First Baptist Church in Pelham. Services will be live streamed on Willis-Jamerson-Braswell Funeral Home facebook page. Social distancing will be required. Willis-Jamerson-Braswell Funeral Home, Pelham
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Obituaries newsletter
Get the latest obituaries delivered to your inbox every weekday morning.
Tags
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Obituaries newsletter
Get the latest obituaries delivered to your inbox every weekday morning.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Latest e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- Mrs. Mary Polite
- TARA DYER STOYLE: Saying farewell to an unforgettable friend
- No visible progress on planned Lee medical Center
- Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms reissues stay-at-home order as COVID-19 cases soar
- Albany bike shop falls victim to pandemic
- Albany may revisit 'saggy pants' ordinance
- Believers spread message of hope, faith at downtown gathering
- Phoebe officials: Now is not the time for complacency
- Second wave: Phoebe COVID-19 numbers now on the rise
- Loeffler cosponsors bill to restrict funds to cities that allow anarchy rule
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.