In humble submission to the will of God, the management & staff of J.L. Litman Memorial Funeral Home sadly announces the passing of Merlin Fuller of Albany, GA. He departed this life on November 29, 2019 at his home. Funeral Services will be held Saturday December 7, 2019 at 11 A.M. in the J.L.Litman Chapel, 1202 E Clark Ave., Albany, GA. Burial will follow in the New Travel Home Baptist Church Cemtery. Please keep the family of Mr. Merlin Fuller in your prayers as we reflect the gracious memories. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.litmanfuneralservice.com.
J.L. Litman Memorial Funeral Service in charge of the funeral arrangements.
Albany, GA
229-430-8800
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.